New chair for NESTRANS

Nestrans, the Regional Transport Partnership for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, has appointed Councillor Sandra Macdonald as its new chair.

Councillor Macdonald has taken on the role after replacing Councillor Peter Argyle who has stepped down after two-and-a-half years.

Councillor Macdonald has been the vice-chair of Nestrans since 2017.

Rab Dickson, acting director of Nestrans said: "I am delighted that Councillor Macdonald has taken on the position of chair, a role to which she will bring

extensive experience.

"We are also very pleased that Councillor Argyle will continue with us as joint vice-chair of the Board, along with Dr Margaret Bochel.”

“2020 will be an important year for Nestrans with the Regional Transport Strategy, Nestrans2040, being published. It will set the vision and direction for transport provision in the North East, building on the significant improvements that have taken place in recent years.”