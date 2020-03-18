New podcast celebrates north east fashion superstar

A brand new podcast celebrating the life and work of Aberdeenshire fashion designer Bill Gibb, who was born in New Pitsligo and raised in Fraserburgh, has been launched this week.

Written and performed by North East writer Shane Strachan, ‘The Bill Gibb Line’ is a mixture of performance poetry and storytelling which captures the highs and lows of Gibb’s celebrated career across the late 60s to mid 80s. Recorded at the National Theatre of Scotland’s Rockvilla headquarters, each episode is soundtracked with original music by composer Ross Whyte, one half of the band WHYTE.

The podcast ties in with ‘The Bill Gibb Line’ exhibition currently on display at Aberdeen Art Gallery which features several of the poems in a spoken-word film and on printed textiles originally commissioned for Aberdeen’s Look Aberdeen Festival, alongside original garments by Gibb and students from Gray’s School of Art.

Shane was awarded a 2018 Robert Louis Stevenson Fellowship from the Scottish Book Trust to create new work inspired by Gibb and this has led to the podcast’s creation.

Shane explains: ‘Throughout the project’s development I shifted away from creating a work of fiction for the page towards performance poems which

capture the showmanship and glamour of Gibb’s fashion shows and garments.

"The poems were so well received in the film and exhibition that I decided they should be the focus of a podcast, alongside a monologue collaged from Gibb’s own words from interviews across his career. Making it freely available as a podcast means that I can introduce lots of new audiences to Gibb’s story for the first time.’

The podcast is sponsored by Finnies the Jeweller and is available on Apple Podcast and Spotify. New episodes will follow in April and May alongside The Bill Gibb Line exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery which concludes May 24.