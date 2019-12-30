New Year honour for Buchan man

A Longside resident who has championed the Doric language in the area for years was surprised to learn he’d been awarded an MBE for his services in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Alexander May, better known to all as Sandy, has received the award for more than half a century celebrating and encouraging the spread of his beloved Doric language throughout the north-east.

The 72-year-old has also been busy for the last 16 years as the boss of the Buchan Heritage Society, and, if that wasn’t enough, has also been nine years as head of the Buchan Field Club, which has been actively promoting local archaeology and folklore since 1887.

And, it doesn’t end there for Sandy has been a local community councillor for more than 50 years and instrumental in organising, in fact some would say, the driving force behind the annual Strichen Festival, bringing Doric music and workshops to the local area.

On receipt of his award letter, Sandy said: “I read the letter over two or three times, just thinking ‘this can’t be me’ – but it appears it is.

“I never thought much about what I was doing because it’s so enjoyable, just that I was doing it.

“I’ve been heavily involved over the years and I’ve never looked for anything like this, it was just a hobby to me really, and I had a lot of help along the way from many other people.

“But I am absolutely delighted with the award and I hope to continue on with everything I am involved with.”