North-east ports to host high-profile conference

Two Aberdeenshire coastal communities are to host a high-profile international conference in the autumn of next year.

The KIMO International AGM and Conference will be held in Banff and Macduff on the weekend of October 3-4.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee (ISC) met recently to approve a maximum £20,000 spend from its harbours revenue budget towards the costs of holding the event.

Kommunenes Internasjonale Miljøorganisasjon (KIMO) is a local authority international environmental organisation which works to protect, preserve and enhance northern Europe’s marine and coastal environment.

Founded in August 1990 by four municipalities - the former Grampian Regional Council, Shetland Islands Council, Esbjerg in Denmark and Vågsøy in Norway - KIMO now has 83 member municipalities in eight countries.

Aberdeenshire Council’s current KIMO board members are Provost Bill Howatson, who chairs the group, along with councillors Charles Buchan and Mark Findlater.

ISC councillors heard that the annual KIMO International Conference and AGM will also feature local study tours, a formal dinner and ceilidh dance.

Commenting, director of Infrastructure Services Stephen Archer said: “This is a high-profile event for Aberdeenshire Council to host and will help shine the spotlight on the wide range of excellent community and business-led activities along our North-east coastline.”