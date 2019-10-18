Official opening for Aden play area

Aden Country Park in Mintlaw will officially open its new children’s play facilities next week, tying in with the October school holidays.

Following the soft launch in July, the now completed play area will be open to the public to enjoy from 10.30am on Friday, October 25, following a short ceremony.

The new play facilities include a wide range of equipment aimed at children of all ages and abilities including a double cableway zip-slide, supernova, castle, basket and five-way swings, carousels, springers, seesaw, wobble bridge, sand diggers, farmer’s den, jeep and petrol station, parkour, hammock, balance posts, dome, space net, stilts, and toddler activity unit.

Most of the installed play equipment is DDA accessible, with the addition of a fully accessible roundabout to ensure that children of all abilities can play together.

The opening of the new play facilities will also be complemented with a range of additional family-friendly activities including face-painting, a magician, music, Ranger activities and fun trails within the Aberdeenshire Farming Museum.

A photographic exhibition is also being developed to showcase the various stages of the play park’s development which has been installed by Aberdeenshire Council’s Landscape Services.

Neil Shirran, Aden Project Co-ordinator, explained: “The new play area has been developed as part of the £2.13 million National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) Aden Country Park project which also supports the major restoration and redevelopment of both Aden’s historic buildings and landscape, planned improvements to park interpretation, accessibility and signage and a programme to enhance biodiversity.”

Local councillors will join the project team, Landscape Services staff, Friends of Aden and supporting bodies for the official opening ceremony.

Chair of the Buchan Area Committee, Councillor Norman Smith, said: “I’m sure the play area will prove to be a very popular attraction for visitors and the local community alike.”