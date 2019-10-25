Olympic athlete Eilidh Doyle show her support for Scottish Poppy Appeal

Olympic athlete Eilidh Doyle was one of the Scottish stars who helped launch this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal, showing that when it comes to our Armed Forces, they are behind them.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal is Scotland’s largest annual street collection.

It raises millions of pounds each year which Poppyscotland uses to support the Armed Forces community.

More than five million poppies and 60,000 collecting tins have been distributed around the country as the public is encouraged to wear a poppy with pride.

Eilidh – who was joined by Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo and celebrity chef Nick Nairn – said: “Like a lot of people I’ve always worn a poppy but not really been sure about where the money goes.

“When I learned more about the work of Poppyscotland and the life-changing difference it makes to veterans and their families it made me realise just how vital the Scottish Poppy Appeal is each and every year.”

Eilidh (32), who represented Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and won an Olympic bronze medal in the 4x400 metres relay at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, added: “I wear my poppy to remember those who have given their lives in battle and to help those Servicemen and Servicewomen who are still with us today. And this little thing is pretty amazing.

“Your donations transform the lives of thousands of members of the Armed Forces community who really need our help. So please join me in supporting the Scottish Poppy Appeal and show that we are behind them. Always.”