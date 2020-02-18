On-street surveys to take place in towns across Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire Council is undertaking a series of projects to promote travel behaviour change through the Government-funded Smarter Choices Smarter Places programme.

A cornerstone of the programme is a robust monitoring and evaluation framework, both to inform decisions as to which activities should be run and where, and to assess the effect the activities have had.

Aberdeenshire Council has commissioned Tracsis Traffic Data Ltd to undertake Non-Motorised User (NMU) surveys, which will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during March in the following towns: Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Ellon, Banchory, Banff, Huntly, Inverurie, Macduff, Oldmeldrum, Portlethen, Stonehaven and Westhill

Each interview is anonymous, will last four to six minutes and will ask questions such as journey purpose, method of travel and influencing factors.

The survey results will also feed into the council’s Integrated Travel Town Masterplan project which won awards at both the Scottish and National Transport Awards in 2019.

Chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, Cllr Peter Argyle, said: “The outcome of these surveys will give us a valuable insight into how, when and for what purpose people travel, perceptions of walking and cycling safety in their town, and personal attitudes to main modes of travel. As a local authority, we can then use this to evidence previous spend and support future funding applications in our aim for a lower-carbon future.”

ISC vice-chair Cllr John Cox added: “I would encourage as many people within our targeted communities to complete this important survey. It won’t take up much of your time, yet the information gained on travel behaviour will assist the council immensely.”