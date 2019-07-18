Online survey seeks bikers' views about safety initiatives

Aberdeenshire bikers are being asked for their views on local road safety initiatives aimed at them, as part of an ongoing study into their effectiveness.

The online survey is looking for honest views and opinions about bikers’ experiences to see how much impact such courses have on bikers' attitudes and behaviour.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) is working with Road Safety North East Scotland (RSNES) on the project, which may help inform the development of future safety initiatives.

Operation Zenith, Bike Safe and the more recent Rider Refinement North, along with engineering approaches including targeted road signage, have all tried to increase skills and safety awareness amongst local bikers.

RGU research assistant Caroline Hood said: "We’re keen to hear from local bikers and our initial engagement with them is through our online survey, but we hope to supplement this with interviews later in the summer with bikers willing to participate beyond the scope of the survey.”

Ewan Wallace, chair of RSNES and head of transportation at Aberdeenshire Council, commented: This academic research, in partnership with RGU, is a new approach for RSNES and it’s important we try to learn how bikers perceive attempts to improve their safety.

“The views of bikers themselves aren’t always given or taken into account, so we hope the local community can give us some feedback to help make sure any efforts to increase their safety are as effective and as useful as they can be.

“As the Scottish Government’s ten-year road casualty reduction period draws to an end, we need to be prepared for the years ahead and this research will assist in our longer-term planning for this vulnerable road user group.”

The survey is open until August 14 and can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ImUOrdfV8fwQRgUg48cjEcwNl0VChWSbbzH42ohIl4I/viewform?edit_requested=true