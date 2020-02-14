Parliamentary recognition for Fraserburgh Lifeboat Coxswain

A North East MSP has commended a coxswain who plans to lift the combined weight of five types of lifeboats to raise money for the RNLI.

Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman has asked the Scottish Parliament to congratulate Vic Sutherland on his attempt to raise £1,350 for new protection equipment so crew members at RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station can use.

The 48-year-old aims to finish the challenge by lifting items back at the station to bring him up to the desired 135 tonnes.

Mr Chapman said the coxswain should be praised for his efforts in raising money for such a worthwhile cause.

He said: “It’s fantastic Vic has challenged himself to do this and we should all be getting behind him.

“The volunteer crew at Fraserburgh RNLI do a magnificent job in ensuring safety and saving lives.

“Crew members are the first on the scene when any issues occur out at sea and they deserve so much praise for the work they do.

“I wish Vic well in his endeavour and hope he is successful in the mammoth task.”