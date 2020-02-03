Police Scotland seeking new Special Constables

A nationwide campaign to recruit new special constables has been launched by Police Scotland.

The Special Constabulary is a part-time volunteer body consisting of officers with identical powers to that of police officers. The role is diverse, from policing football matches to assisting at road accidents, from patrolling the streets of your local community to investigating crime. No two shifts are the same and volunteers play an integral role in providing an important link between the police service and the public.

Following a steady decrease in the number of special constables since the formation of Police Scotland, with a significant number of recruits using the opportunity as a route to becoming a regular police officer, the campaign focuses on encouraging people to give back to their local community by signing up in their spare time and enhancing local policing with their life experience.

From today, social media posts and campaign posters will feature on numerous channels including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, promoting the role of a special constable and why their skills and talent could be crucial to local policing.

Assistant Chief Constable John Hawkins said: “There are thousands of people living in Scotland who could bring the skills and talents from their own jobs into the role of a volunteer police officer and in support of their local community.

“Joining the Special Constabulary can also be a fantastic opportunity to consider whether policing is the job for you. It provides excellent experience and training for those who would like to become a full-time police officer.

“Police Scotland undoubtedly benefits from the experience volunteers bring, but it’s also an opportunity unlike any other where you gain confidence, new skills and get the chance to help people in need or make their life better.

“Anyone is eligible to apply to become a special constable as long as they satisfy some basic requirements for the role but ultimately we are looking for people who want to make a real difference to their communities and can bring a fresh perspective to the team they work in. The more varied your background, the more diverse our workforce will be.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to do something great.”

For more information on becoming a Special Constable and to find out more about eligibility, visit - https://www.scotland.police.uk/recruitment/special-constables/