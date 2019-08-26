Port to sponsor new ‘Fishing Village’

Peterhead Port Authority is to sponsor a new ‘Fishing Village’ during the town’s annual Seafood Festival for the next two years.

Festival organisers Rediscover Peterhead said it was delighted the port was supporting the attraction.

Peterhead Seafood Festival on Saturday, September 14 is looking to build on last year’s inaugural event, which attracted around 4,000 visitors to the event.

New attractions will include cooking demonstrations, a pop-up restaurant, children’s entertainment and the new Fishing Village.

Rediscover Peterhead chair John Pascoe said: “We are proud to announce that Peterhead Port Authority are to be sponsoring the Fishing Village at the festival for this year and again in 2020.”

Simon Brebner, chief executive of Peterhead Port Authority, added: “The board is delighted to be supporting this excellent initiative in the town over the next two years.

“Peterhead is renowned for great seafood and it is fitting that an annual celebration should be held, capitalising on all the good work done last year for the first event which went so well.”

The Seafood Festival will be staged across the town centre from 10am to 4pm.

For up to date information on the event, check out the festival’s Facebook page at PeterheadSeafoodFestival or go visit www.rediscoverpeterhead.co.uk/psf2019