Praise for Fraserburgh student

Banffshire and Buchan MSP Stewart Stevenson has praised Andrew Davidson a Fraserburgh student who created a film archive of the town.

Mr Davidson is currently studying a Masters Degree in Library and Information Studies at Robert Gordon University.

The student sourced, researched and digitised film footage of the life, work and events of Fraserburgh, which is now available online.

Now, the North-east MSP has tabled a parliamentary motion commending Andrew’s work that provides a record of the cultural heritage of Fraserburgh.

Professor Peter Reid at Robert Gordon University has described the project as the “best film archive that any town in Scotland has” after unearthing mounds of historic footage of Fraserburgh.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson MSP said: “I would like to congratulate Andrew for all of his hard work in getting this archive up and running.

“Reflecting on the rich history of the North-east is so important and I am sure these videos will be an asset not only to our town but to Scotland more broadly.

“This archive ensures the legacy of Fraserburgh is accessible and can be passed on to future generations.”

For access to the full archive please visit: https://www.fraserburghonfilm.com/