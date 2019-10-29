Praise for young Strichen stroke survivor

A Strichen youngster has been praised for being shortlisted in the Young Photographer section of this year’s prestigious Scottish Portrait Awards.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin tabled a parliamentary motion on World Stroke Day (October 29), to congratulate Brenna Collie after her Higher Photography portfolio was shortlisted for the finals this month.

The shortlisted photograph is based on how Brenna felt the night of her devastating stroke at just 14 years old.

Ms Martin also recognised Brenna’s voluntary work with the Stroke Association after she took part in a ‘Step Out for Stroke’ walk raising vital funds for the charity.

Brenna has been raising awareness of strokes and highlighting what can be done to combat them.

Ms. Martin said: “Brenna has shown such resilience and determination after her life-changing stroke. She truly is an inspiration to us all.

“Her photographs are both powerful and moving, but also share an important message that strokes can affect anyone at any age.

“World Stroke Day helps to show that with the right treatment, care and support it is possible to succeed in rebuilding lives after stroke.”

Angela Macleod of the Stroke Association in Scotland said: “Brenna had a devastating stroke at the age of 14.

“She has worked hard to rebuild her life and is back at school sitting exams and enjoying sport - a passion of hers.

“We want to help people affected by stroke lead the best life possible.

“People need good hospital care right through to support following a stroke - but it requires a lot of grit and determination from the individual too.

“It’s the resolve people like Brenna show that will inspire others to rebuild their lives after stroke,” she added.

