Proud Scotland award for Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam

Karen Adam MSP with her Proud Scotland award for Political Leadership.

The award recognises “an individual from any political party who has used their office to actively support and advance the cause of LGBTQ+ people or are a member of the community who have demonstrated Political Leadership in a campaign”.

Other finalists were Russell T Davies, writer of It’s a Sin; Patrick Harvey MSP, co-leader of the Scottish Greens; Joe Fitzpatrick MSP, SNP; David Mundell MP, Conservative; and Councillor Kenneth Duffy, Scottish Labour.

Ms Adam has previously been vocal about her experience of growing up in a same sex household in the late 70s and 80s, and has been vocal in her support for LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion.

Ms Adam said: “Winning the award for LGBTQ+ Political Leadership of the Year means so much. I want to thank the Proud Scotland Awards for choosing me for such an incredible honour.

“As a child that was brought up in a same sex household. I know the LGBTQI+ community to be the most compassionate and loving community I’ve ever been a part of.

“After winning this award, I want to again reaffirm my commitment to advancing LGBTQI+ rights and inclusion. As a woman, I need to say, there is no conflict between the rights of trans people and the rights of women – because trans women are women and women’s rights are their rights too.