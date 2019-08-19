Prunier Herring Trophy help requested

Buchan residents are being urged to help source more information about the fishing crews who won the historic Prunier Herring Trophy.

The Port of Lowestoft Research Society is piecing together images of all the vessels and in particular the crews who won the famous award.

It was presented most years between 1936 and 1966 to the drifter which landed the largest single catch of herring between early October and the end of November at the Ports of Great Yarmouth or Lowestoft.

The society’s Bob Dickson said: “While photos of the winning drifters are quite easily obtained, the photos and names of the winning crews are much more difficult and it would like to put that right while local memories of these men still remain.

“We have complete details for the 1956 winner - FR156 Stephens under skipper Fred Stephens. However, we lack essentially all the details we need for the other two Fraserburgh winners - the 1960 winner FR178 Silver Harvest under skipper James Cardno, and FR346 Tea Rose that won in 1966 with skipper Charles Duthie. For these two, we still require photos of the boat, skipper, crew and the list of the crew’s names to complete our set.”

Once complete the society intends producing a small book which will serve to keep this information together permanently.

If you can help, contact Peter Page, deputy chairman of the PLRS, on 01502 511438 or drop him a line at the Maritime Museum, Sparrows Nest, Whapload Road, Lowestoft NR32 1XG.