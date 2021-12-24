£1.4m grant for the renovation of Tarlair lido pavilion

Tarlair lido pavilion, nestled in a sheltered bay, will be refurbished to create a community facility featuring a cafe and an art heritage workshop.

The £1.8m project will involve the Friends of Tarlair community group bringing the once-popular art deco facility back into use for both local residents and visitors.

Studio Octopi, in partnership with Heritage Architecture, were appointed earlier this year with funding assistance secured from Aberdeenshire Council' s Macduff Vision and Action Plan to lead the restoration project.

In time, there are plans to bring the swimming pool back into use.

Friends of Tarlair will now look to secure match-funding for the remaining pavilion project costs and, in due course, will hope to source funds for development of the swimming pool.

Councillor Peter Argyle, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “This is truly fantastic news for both ourselves and Tarlair and I am delighted that we will be working in partnership with the community on this project.

“This successful funding bid underlines the passion, drive and collaboration between the community and ourselves to get this restoration underway and I look forward to see this project progressing in the New Year.”

Councillor Doreen Mair, chair of the Banff and Buchan Area Committee, added: “The community has really pulled out all the stops to get this project off the ground and to get such significant funding is great news for everyone involved. Of course, now the really hard work begins, but I have every faith that this collaborative project between council and the community will be a tremendous success.”

Councillor Ross Cassie, chair of the Macduff Development Partnership, welcomed the positive economic and recreational impacts of the project.

He said: “Bringing this iconic art deco building back to life will be a huge boost to the local community and promote active outdoor enjoyment, and draw in visitors from afar to enjoy the facility.”

Regeneration projects in some of Scotland’s more disadvantaged and rural communities shared more than £25 million in the latest round of Regeneration Capital Grant funding announced by the Scottish Government last week.

It will support 22 locally developed place-based projects that tackle inequalities and promote sustainable and inclusive economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Whilst helping revitalise town centres and neighbourhoods, these projects aim to support up to 3,000 jobs, training and volunteering opportunities and reduce local carbon emissions.