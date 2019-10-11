Rathen pupils visit Fraserburgh Lifeboat

Pupils from Rathen Primary School paid a visit to Fraserburgh Lifeboat station recently.

Coxswain Vic Sutherland welcomed everyone to the station and introduced some of the volunteers to the youngsters.

He told everyone about water safety and the history of the RNLI and Fraserburgh Lifeboat Station. He also told stories about recent rescues and what to do if you see anyone in danger at sea.

Downstairs, pupils saw the room where the crew keep all their gear and where they get changed for training or when there’s a shout.

Vic showed them what the lifeboat crew were when they are out at sea and explained what everything on the lifejacket is used for.

On the second half of the visit Kenny, John and Doogs from the station showed everyone around the lifeboat in smaller groups and told everyone what all the equipment was used for.

Speaking after the visit, Victor said: “it was a great visit from a great bunch of boys and girls and we all had a great time showing them around.”

Meanwhile, the station had another visit at the end of last month when Belinda and James Richardson and their Porsche 911 ‘Splash’ arrived at the Broch. The couple are currently on a tour of lifeboat stations around the UK as part of their annual challenge to raise funds for the RNLI.

Following from their inaugural fundraiser last year, the couple have pledged to embark on a new challenge every year for the next six years until 2024 when the RNLI will be 200 years old.