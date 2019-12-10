Re-appeal for missing Banff man

Police Scotland is continuing to appeal for information to trace William Hay (35) who has been reported missing from the Banff area.

Following enquiries, officers have established that William was last seen on Buchan Street, at the junction with High Street in Macduff around 3.10am on Sunday, December 8.

Inspector George Cordiner said: "Police and William's family are very concerned for his welfare and I am urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

"As a result of our enquiries, there will be heightened police activity in the Banff area starting from tomorrow morning (Tuesday) as we continue with our searches to trace William. Officers from the Community Policing Team will be assisted by appropriate Operational Support Units.

"I would also urge residents in the Banff area to check any garages, sheds or outbuildings they have in case William may have sought refuge there."

William is described as white, around 5 ft 10 ins, slim build and with a gaunt appearance. He is believed to be wearing a green waterproof jacket, dark blue jeans, a red and cream checked shirt, black snood and a black Beanie hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 0788 of 8 December.