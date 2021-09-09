Red Ensign raised in Fraserburgh as tribute to merchant seafarers

The Red Ensign was raised in Fraserburgh to mark Merchant Navy Day and remember seafarers, past and present.

Aberdeenshire Council was honoured to raise the Red Ensign at Fraserburgh’s Saltoun Square last Friday (September 3).

Attending the poignant event were Fraserburgh and District councillors along with representatives from Fraserburgh’s RNLI Lifeboat, Sea Cadets, Harbour Commissioners and the local fishing fleet.

Councillor Doreen Mair, chair of the Banff and Buchan Area Committee, addressed those present before Councillor Brian Topping raised the flag.

Cllr Mair said: “Today we fly the Red Ensign to remember the sacrifices of the often forgotten and invisible Merchant Navy community.

"The World Wars tragically claimed the lives of so many of those brave crews and by flying the Red Ensign we, in particular, remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

She also took the opportunity to recognise the commitment and determination of many local men and women both in Fraserburgh and across Aberdeenshire who serve in the Coastguard, the Royal National Lifeboat Institute and those who are called to the sea every day of their working lives.

Merchant Navy Day is celebrated in September and also provides an opportunity to celebrate our dependence on modern day merchant seafarers who are responsible for 95 per cent of the UK's imports, including half the food we eat, plenty of the fuel we burn and virtually all the products and goods we take for granted.

Affectionately known as the ‘Red Duster’, the Ensign has been the recognised flag of the UK Merchant Navy since 1854 and is flown at civic buildings and landmark flagpoles across the UK.

During the First World War, the merchant service suffered heavy losses from German U-boat attacks, with more than 14,500 merchant seafarers losing their lives.

In the Second World War, German U-boats sank 2,828 merchant ships, and 32,000 merchant seafarers were killed aboard convoy vessels.