Rehab initiative launched in Fraserburgh

Local addiction recovery charity, Teen Challenge North East Scotland, has launched a new initiative in partnership with Fraserburgh Community Church to help local men and women struggling with life-controlling addictions.

A team is now in place at Fraserburgh Community Church on Grattan Place every Tuesday from 1pm to 2.30pm to offer visitors advice and counsel, with an assessment being made to potentially place them in either Teen Challenge’s men’s recovery centre, Sunnybrae near Fyvie, or women’s recovery refuse at Benaiah near Mintlaw.

Both centres offer peaceful retreats where those suffering from substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.

At the centres, residents complete the charity’s Christian faith-based programme, which is made up of a balanced mix of class-based studies, counselling sessions, personal reflection, work duties and recreation, helping students become physically, emotionally and spiritually whole.

The launch of the new initiative comes at a time when alarming new figures show that Teen Challenge’s work is as vital as ever, with the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland in 2018 breaking the 1000 mark for the first time.

Certain areas of the country saw the number of drug deaths double between January and July 2018 compared to the same period in 2017, with politicians calling for a national emergency to be declared.

Paul Beaton, a support worker/communications coordinator at Teen Challenge, told the Herald: “We’re extremely pleased to partner with Fraserburgh Community Church and bring this new initiative to the town to tell people who are caught in addiction that there is an answer and that they can find their way out of the mess and misery to start a new, fresh life.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in more information and guidance on how to beat addiction and live a life of freedom to come along.”

Fraserburgh Community Church Pastor, Kevin Duthie, said: “We as a church know that drugs and alcohol continue to tear families apart in Fraserburgh and so we’re delighted to be involved in launching Rehab Placement here.

“We care about our town – and our members have a real heart for those hurting in addiction – so we’re pleased to be able to play a part in what can be the solution for men and women finding true freedom.”

For further information on Teen Challenge, please visit www.tcns.org.uk or call 01651 891 627.