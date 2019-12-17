Renewed appeal to help trace Macduff man

Police Scotland will be carrying out searches on the A98 from Macduff towards Crudie today in continued efforts to trace 35-year old William Hay. William was last seen in Macduff around 3.10am on Sunday, December 8.

He is described as being five foot ten inches tall, with slim build and a gaunt appearance. When last seen he was believed to be wearing a green waterproof jacket, dark blue jeans, a red and cream checked shirt, with a black beanie hat or snood.

Inspector Graham Greig said: ‘It is now over a week since William went missing and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare, along with his family and friends.

‘He was last seen in Macduff having been dropped off by a taxi following a minor road traffic colllsion near to Crudie in the early hours of Sunday, December 8. Today, we are carrying out searches on the A98 which was the route from the road traffic collision back to near his home address.

‘I would like to thank the local communities of Macduff and Fraserburgh for their continued support and I would reiterate our appeal for anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant they may feel it to be, to make contact with Police."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0788 of December 8.