Reserve your spot for Ride the North 2020 by raising funds for Friends of ANCHOR

Friends of ANCHOR is calling for cyclists to gear up for this year’s Ride the North, as the charity partners up with the event for the very first time.

The cycling event takes place on August 28 and 29, with cyclists taking in 170 miles of beautiful North-east scenery.

The general ballot entry for the event has closed, but those who wish to support Friends of ANCHOR will be guaranteed a spot.

All funds raised will directly support cancer and haematology patients in the North-east by being invested in the ANCHOR Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Graham Macdonald, Friends of ANCHOR committee member and clinical oncology consultant within the Unit, is taking part for the charity. He said: “It’s the first time Friends of ANCHOR has been officially involved in this event, so it’s exciting to be part of the first wave of the red tribe to take part.

"I’ve done some running events for the charity before, and there’s a huge camaraderie and community feel when you’re fundraising for Friends of ANCHOR - there’s a lot of support, and with online fundraising pages it’s never been easier.”

Carly Munro, Finance & Fundraising Co-ordinator for Friends of ANCHOR, said: “We’re excited to be one of the affiliated charities for this fantastic event, bringing Ride the North to our calendar of challenge events for the very first time. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist already or you’ve got your sights set on a new goal, we would love to have you involved.”

Beginning and ending at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford, the route encompasses 170 miles across the two days, and will start by riding from Cock Bridge to Tomintoul via the Lecht Ski Centre and come to Suie Hill before finishing with a lap of the Grampian Transport Museum race track. There are five different waves of riders depending on the average expected time taken to complete the course.

To secure your charity space for Friends of ANCHOR, email info@friendsofanchor.org