Ronnie takes the helm at Fraserburgh office

A partner at an established North-east accountants firm has taken over the management of the office in his hometown.

SBP Accountants and Tax Advisors, which is headquartered in Aberdeen with other offices in Peterhead and Banff, has been operating in Fraserburgh for 30 years.

SBP partner Ronnie Birnie, who has been based at the firm’s Peterhead base for 11 years, has taken over the management of the Fraserburgh office to help drive the strategy forward replacing longstanding partner, Peter Bruce, who is retiring from the full-time position.

Mr Bruce will continue to work with SBP on a consultancy basis.

SBP managing partner, John Hannah, said: “Ronnie has worked in the fishing sector and in banking, as well as accountancy, so he offers a thorough and steady hand for the clients and the business.

“He is also born and bred in Fraserburgh so he is dedicated to growing our local client base as we invest further in the North-east.

“Peter has been a great lead in the Fraserburgh office over the years and we are delighted that he has agreed to remain as a consultant as he begins to enjoy some more free time in his retirement.”

Mr Birnie added: “I am focused on moving the Fraserburgh office forward in terms of technology which will be in line with the specialist cloud accountancy support that SBP provides.

“We have a large and diverse client base at the Fraserburgh office and support a range of businesses of all sizes, as well as individuals looking for support with their tax planning.

“As we move our clients ahead with online accounting, we will work to increase the client base and the team here in the coming months, as well as sourcing new, larger premises as we focus on growth in the North-east.”

The business currently has 46 employees and five partners across its four bases in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff.