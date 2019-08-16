Roshearty’s new boat club gets its launch

Villagers gathered at the harbour recently to witness the official opening of Roseharty’s new Community Boat Club.

The clubhouse was officially opened by Elly Morrice, chair of Roshearty Community Council.

The club was initially formed in 2000 as a Millennium project with a view to building a traditional sailing Zulu Yole.

This was accomplished under president Ian Downie with the help of youngsters from the village who learned traditional skills which carries on to this day.

From that first vessel, named Pride of Rosehearty, the club now boasts ten boats, several of which have been donated, including a former Royal Navy minesweeper launch.

This required a new enging and quite a lot of refurbishment which was part-funded by a grant from the National Lottery.

Working from a former council depot, it soon became apparent that a proper clubhouse was needed and the shower/toilet block used by the former caravan site fitted the bill perfectly.

This was subsequently purchased from Aberdeenshire Council for £1 under the asset transfer scheme.

The cost of refurbishment of the block was £97,000 and funding activities and donations from local businesses started the ball rolling raising almost £12,000.

The balance came from NESFLAT (£63,252) and a further £22 from Aberdeenshire Council, the National Lottery, Aberdeen Airport Community Fund, the Foyle Foundation and the Gordon and Edna Baxter Foundation.

Building work got underway on the block, with local builders Cairnhill Developments, who built the original utilities building in 1977, taking on the project.