Scottish SPCA appeals for information after pregnant and injured dog found in Fraserburgh

The young lurcher was found at the weekend (Photo: Scottish SPCA)

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the incident after she was handed in at Fraserburgh police station.

Scottish SPCA inspector Ally Campbell said: “The dog is a young, tan and white lurcher, who is heavily pregnant and severely emaciated.

“She was not wearing a collar when she was found, but did have a yellow strap around her neck.

“The poor dog also has fleas, sores on her back legs, and small cuts over other parts of her body.

“She is now receiving the care she needs at one of our rescue centres.