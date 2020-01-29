Scottish Water to carry out essential repairs in Fraserburgh

Essential work to repair a manhole cover in Fraserburgh’s Broad Street will be carried out next week, Scottish Water has advised.

The repairs, which will be completed by Scottish Water’s contractor Kier, will take place on Tuesday, February 4, between 7pm and 6am the following morning to minimise any impact on traders.

Due to the location of the work where the High Street meets Broad Street, a road closure will be in place on the High Street between Broad Street and Cross Street for the duration of the work, with a signposted diversion via Cross Street and Mid Street. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: "We would like to thank customers and road users for their patience and understanding while this essential repair work is completed.

“We understand that this is a busy part of town and, alongside our contractor Kier, are working hard to ensure the work can take place safely and with as little disruption as possible which is why we’ve chosen to carry out the work overnight. The High Street will still be fully accessible to pedestrians during this time.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused while we complete these repairs.”