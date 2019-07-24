Scouts head to World Jamboree in America

Three Fraserburgh Scouts have set off for America to attend the World Jamboree this week.

Fraserburgh Scouts have kept up a proud tradition of having young people selected to represent Scotland, the North Region and the town at every one of the last five World Jamborees, and this year is no exception.

Three of the North East Region’s contingent of 24 young people are from the Broch.

Islay Francis, Rhiannon Ritchie and Aaliyah Twycross joined 50,000 Scouts from around the world in West Virginia.

The North contingent will also visit New York and Washington DC in addition to home hospitality with a Scout group in Ottawa, Canada, during their two-week trip.

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh leader Eilidh Kirkwood volunteered and was selected as an assistant unit leader to train and lead the North Contingent while her brother Sandy is volunteering as part of the International Service Team, helping to run the high rope activities.

This is the largest group from Fraserburgh ever to attend a World Jamboree and all of the Fraserburgh contingent have expressed thanks to everyone who helped them raise the funds to be able to attend the event.

Every four years, Scouting has a World Jamboree where Scouts from all over the world meet, share, learn and have fun together for two weeks.

This tradition stretches back almost 100 years to the first jamboree in London in 1920.

The Jamboree is above all an educational event that brings together the world’s young people to promote peace and mutual understanding and to develop leadership and life skills.

The 24th World Scout Jamboree, is a jointly organised event by Canada, Mexico and the USA and is being held in West Virginia, USA.

The theme for the Jamboree, Unlock a New World, will allow them to unlock new adventures, new cultures and new friendships.

This jamboree will provide a different view on the Scouting movement, holding fast to our traditions of conservation and outdoor pursuits.

A jamboree in the New World is a jamboree that embraces the growing trend of leadership development and global citizenship that our movement has cultivated.

Fraserburgh Scouts says it is proud that its members have been chosen for this experience and hope that they all have a fantastic trip and bring back many tales of their adventures.