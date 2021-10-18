Search continues for missing fisherman

Joe Masson (73) has been missing since Saturday.

Officer are appealing for information from the public to help trace 73-year-old Joe Masson who left his Fraserburgh home around 10am on Saturday morning to go out on his creel boat.

He was last seen around 1.30 pm on Saturday on his boat not far from Cairnbulg Harbour.

When he didn't return home later that day, family reported him missing and a search involving police, HMS Coastguard, the MOD and the RNLI has been ongoing to trace him.

Inspector Mark Young, Ellon Police Station, said: "We have had significant resources in the area searching for Mr Masson, including the Coastguard helicopter, and search activity will continue in the meantime.

"The harbour is popular with fishermen and local walkers and I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 10am and 6pm yesterday who may have seen Mr Masson or his blue creel boat 'Goodway FR23'"