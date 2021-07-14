Share your stories and help celebrate 200 years of HM Coastguard

HM Coastguard rescue teams have been saving lives for 200 years.

On January 15, 2022 HM Coastguard will turn 200.

The history of the coastguard can be traced back to 1822 and, with more than 200 years of memories to look back on, there’s got to be a plethora of stories out there.

And that’s where the public comes in, with HM Coastguard hoping people will shares their pictures, memories and experiences over the years.

An HM Coastguard team from an earlier era.

Over the past two centuries HM Coastguard has gone from strength to strength, with coastguard operations centres coordinating responses to emergency situations along the coast.

There’s now more than 310 Coastguard Rescue Teams – including teams in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Cruden Bay – made up of around 3,000 dedicated volunteers and 10 search and rescue helicopters.

It is now one of the UK’s four frontline emergency services, operating a 24 hours a day, 365 days a year search and rescue service to save lives at the coast and at sea.

Safety has always been at the heart of what the coastguard does and, with technology ever evolving, HM Coastguard continues to strive to be at the forefront of innovation in order to carry on improving and saving lives.

Claire Hughes, director of Her Majesty's Coastguard, said: “From our volunteers to full-time staff, we are all immensely proud of the coastguard’s distinguished and fascinating history which has really helped to shape the incredibly important work HM Coastguard carries out today.

"We look forward to marking the coastguard’s 200th birthday in 2022 and upholding HM Coastguard’s commitment to keeping the public safe at the coast for many years to come.”

• Can you help tell the coastguard story?

As HM Coastguard approaches next year’s 200th birthday, it is pulling together as much history as it can. It would like to look back at some of the stories, experiences and memories that many people have to tell about the coastguard.