SSEN continues to respond to Storm Malik as it prepares for Storm Corrie

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) remains at Red Alert status

SSEN is also prepared for the arrival of Storm Corrie, the second weather front to hit the north of Scotland in two days, with storm force winds forecast to impact the Western Isles and West Highlands from around mid-afternoon today before tracking east throughout the course of this afternoon and into this evening, before subsiding in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

SSEN’s teams continue to make good progress restoring power to customers who remain off supply following yesterday’s extreme weather event, which caused well in excess of 200 faults on SSEN’s high voltage network.

As of 11am this morning, power has been successfully restored to around 55,000 customers, with around 18,000 customers currently off supply. The main areas which continue to be affected are rural Aberdeenshire, with some customers also off supply in Angus, the Highlands, the Moray Coast and Perthshire.

Whilst SSEN is confident a significant number of those still off supply will be restored today, due to the cumulative impact of Storm Malik and the potential damage to network infrastructure Storm Corrie may bring, full customer restoration is expected to extend into the early part of next week, particularly in rural areas in Aberdeenshire. SSEN will provide more detail on the areas it expects to remain off supply into Monday in its next update later today.

To help customers make informed choices and potentially alternative arrangements where possible, many faults currently have an estimated restoration time of Tuesday night. SSEN is aiming to update this information for individual faults as its field teams are able to provide a more specific restoration estimate. Customers will be notified proactively as estimated restoration times for their fault are updated.

SSEN continues to work closely with Local Resilience Partnerships to help coordinate community response and provide support to customers affected. In addition, SSEN has deployed welfare facilities to the following locations:

Braemar, carpark beside the Fife Arms Hotel - today from 9.30am

Fyvie, outside the Co-op– Steak Bar – today from 8am

Kemnay, Aquithie Road – Steak Bar – today from 8am

Kintore, Chip Shop – Fish & Chips – today from 8am

Methlick, Bowling Green Car Park – Fish & Chips today from 8am

Tarland, The Square – Steak Bar – today from 8am

Customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person. Customers are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims and any vulnerable customer who requires alternative arrangements but is unable to arrange themselves, is encouraged to contact SSEN’s teams by calling 105.

Richard Gough, Director of Distribution System Operations at SSEN, said: “Our teams continue to make good progress restoring power to customers impacted by yesterday’s extreme weather event, with a further 5,000 customers restored overnight and into this morning.

“Whilst we expect to restore power to a significant number of homes still impacted by Storm Malik throughout the course of today, due to the extent of damage caused, coupled with the expected impact of Storm Corrie, we expect the full restoration of customer supplies from both storms to extend into the early part of next week.

“We are therefore reminding all customers who remain off supply that they may want to consider making alternative arrangements, where possible.

“We would like to apologise to all customers affected and would like to reassure them that all available resources have been deployed to support with restoration efforts and our teams are doing all they can to restore power as quickly as possible, where it is safe to do so.

“We continue to proactively contact customers on our Priority Services Register to offer extra support where required and work with local resilience partners to coordinate welfare provisions. I’d encourage any customer concerned to give our dedicated teams a call on 105, where we can provide additional support and guidance.”

SSEN is urging people to not approach any damage to its equipment and instead, report it to SSEN by calling 105 or via its Power Track App and engineers will investigate as soon as possible.

Teams from SSEN’s Customer Contact Centre continue to proactively contact customers on its Priority Services Register (PSR) to keep them updated and to offer extra support where possible, with over 54,000 proactive contacts to warn customers in advance of the storm.

Update from Aberdeenshire Council:

An assistance phone line has been stood up if you need advice or support or if you are isolating - 0808 196 3384 (open until 6pm. On Monday it will be open 08:45am to 5pm).

If you need access to a hot shower or phone charging etc - Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities open until 6pm:

Turriff Swimming Pool

Banchory Sports Village

Deveron Community and Sports Centre

Inverurie Community Campus

Ellon Community Campus

Portlethen Pool

Westhill Swimming pool

Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre

Alford Community Campus

Aboyne & Deeside Community Centre

Huntly Swimming Pool

Peterhead Leisure & Community centre

Phone numbers:

If you need help, or need to report fallen trees – via Police on 101

Power outages – via SSEN on 105

Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111

Emergency council housing repairs - 03456 08 12 03

Emergency social care 03456 08 12 06