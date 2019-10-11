Stella’s Voice makes Home Start move easier

Peterhead-based charity Stella’s Voice was pleased to be able to help Home-Start North East Aberdeenshire as they recently moved into their new offices in Crimond Medical Centre & Community Hub.

Stella’s Voice donated an array of office furniture including desks, a boardroom table, cupboards, filing cabinets and more, kitting out the office ready for the staff to work in.

Commenting on the donation, Melinda Stewart from Home-Start said: “We wish to thank Stella’s Voice for their kind generosity in donating office furniture for our new office.

“This donation will allow us to invest additional funds into our volunteer training programme, which means we can support more local families.”

Home-Start provides support and practical help to families and young children who are experiencing difficulties.

Stella’s Voice works overseas to prevent vulnerable young people being trafficked and also works to help those in need at home through a variety of initiatives and partnerships. Its Charity Barn is located at Faith Acres where a wealth of second hand goods are on sale.