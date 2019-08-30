Stevenson asks RBS to look at hub

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has written to RBS chief executive Ross McEwan asking the bank to consider setting up a pilot scheme for a shared banking hub in a rural area.

Through its NatWest bank subsidiary, RBS is already involved in such a pilot in England with Barclays Bank and Lloyds Bank.

It is understood there are several trials currently ongoing, all of them in urban areas and Mr Stevenson has asked RBS to trial such a scheme in a rural area such as the North-east before reaching any conclusions.

In a letter to Mr McEwan, Mr Stevenson states: “As you will be aware, various banks including RBS have closed a large number of branches in the North-east in recent years and, increasingly, one of the things I am hearing from constituents is the desire for the banks to co-operate through shared provision of premises.

“I understand that none of these pilots are taking place in Scotland but the results of the pilots in England will be assessed before any decisions are reached.

“I should be grateful if you are able to update me on when you expect the reach any conclusions from the data gathered. I note also that all of the pilots are in urban areas and should be grateful if consideration could be given to a similar trial in a rural area, such as the North-east.”