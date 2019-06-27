Stevenson goes on 2019 tour

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has announced details of his forthcoming surgery tour, which gets underway on July 2.

This year will be the 19th such tour that Mr Stevenson has undertaken, covering 36 communities from Rothiemay in the far west to Boddam at the south-eastern end of the constituency and inland to Aberchirder, New Byth and Memsie.

Mr Stevenson said: “The annual surgery tour with my mobile office is always extremely enjoyable and I think also that people appreciate having their MSP come to their own community rather than having to go to one of my ‘static’ surgeries in a nearby town or village.

“Even in this age of electronic communications, people still value being able to have face-to-face contact with their elected representatives.

“Surgeries are a very important part of the job of being a Parliamentarian and the tour also gets me into some of our smaller communities which I may otherwise not have reason to visit during the course of a year.”

Locally, Mr Stevenson will be at the following venues:

Wednesday, July 3 - St, Combs (hall car park) 2.20pm to 2.35pm; Lonmay (adj public hall) 2.45pm to 2.55pm; Crimond (church car park) 3.05pm to 3.20pm; St. Fergus (Kirktown) 3.30pm to 3.45pm; Rora (hall car park) 3.55pm to 4.05pm; Boddam (Russell Street) 4.25pm to 4.40pm).

No appointment is necessary, although constituents with ongoing cases should advise their attendance on 01779 470444.