Stevenson welcomes north-east funding boost

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed funding for a trio of groups in the North-East.

It comes after the latest round of funding from the National Lottery Awards for all Scotland were announced.

The Three Kings Cullen Association received a £6,500 cash-boost which will be used to install a second toilet in their community centre to provide separate facilities for the groups hiring rooms and residential guests.

And Peterhead & District Men’s Shed received a £10,000 award to erect a third wheelchair accessible workshop for multiple activities including space for crafts and building projects, a teaching space and a free community space for groups to meet.

Gardenstown Community Hub was also awarded £6,000 of funding which will be used for a ramp and accessible toilet in their newly-acquired community hub.

Mr Stevenson said: “I am delighted than more than £20,000 of funding has been secured in total across these organisations.

“They all do such vital work to support their community and this added cash-boost will help them to offer better facilities.

“National Lottery funding is one of the crucial ways community groups can secure extra cash to improve the services they offer.

“I know all three groups will be delighted with this cash boost and I look forward to visiting the improvements when they are complete.”