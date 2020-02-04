Still time to nominate for Fishing Awards 2020

With the clock winding down, there is still time to enter or nominate others for the Fishing News Awards 2020.

The public and anyone who works in the fishing industry have until Tuesday, February 11 to nominate fishermen, ports, retailers and businesses in 14 categories across all aspects of commercial fishing, to celebrate the commitment, skills and innovation of those that have excelled in 2019.

The awards will recognise excellence across categories that include ‘Service Company of the Year', ‘Fishing Port of the Year’, ‘Processor of the Year’ and the ‘Sustainability Award’.

Nominations for the Fishing News Awards are free to enter, with people being asked to nominate friends, family, crewmates, or even themselves, for one of these accolades. A shortlist of nominees will be revealed for most categories in early March and will be followed by a public vote to decide the winners.

The awards will be presented at the Aberdeen Treetops Hotel on May 14, with the ceremony featuring a gala dinner and live comedy from host Simon Evans.

David Linkie, Editor of Fishing News, said: “Seafood with a first-hand value of nearly £1 billion was landed in 2018 by the UK fishing fleet. The diversity of this fleet is a vitally important factor.

“Boats ranging from under 8m to over 80m – some of which are launched daily from small coves and open beaches and others from longstanding fishing harbours – harvest naturally renewable stocks when fishing in close proximity to the UK shoreline or up to several hundred miles from home.

“One fact – extremely challenging working conditions – unites every single fisherman, irrespective of the type of vessel they work on to provide us with such fantastic produce.

“The Fishing News Awards recognise not only the efforts and successes of hard-working fishermen, but also the efforts put in by everyone associated with a multi-faceted industry, including port operators, processors, seafood retailers, training centres and suppliers.

“The fishing industry demonstrates skill, bravery, innovation and adaptability on a daily basis. Yet its people are often modest and disinclined to shout about their achievements. As a consequence, the collective industry seldom receives the credit it deserves.

“The Fishing News Awards are intended to address this by highlighting achievements throughout 2019. For this reason, we invite nominations from anyone who knows of a deserving candidate in any category, particularly from their peers and colleagues.”

To see the full list of categories and to submit a nomination for the Fishing News Awards, visit fishingnews.co.uk/awards and complete the online entry form. You can also head to Twitter and use the hashtag #FishingNewsAwards to chat about the awards.