Supermarket Sweep at Peterhead's Aldi

As part of its 25th anniversary in Scotland celebrations, Aldi is offering one lucky shopper the chance to take part in their very own ‘supermarket sweep’.

Shoppers should fill out an application form in the Kirk Street store from now til Saturday, September 14 to be in with a chance of winning.

One lucky shopper will then be chosen to do a five-minute trolley dash in store and take home all the Aldi favourites they can grab in time.

On top of this, aldi will donate the cash value of the trolley to a chosen local foodbank.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland, said: “The famous Aldi supermarket sweep is now coming to Peterhead, giving one lucky shopper the chance to stock up on their favourite Aldi products while also raising money for their local foodbank.”

Shoppers will be asked to nominate their chosen local foodbank whey applying to take part. Entrants must be over 18 years old and alcohol products are not included in the sweep.

Entry is free and open until Saturday, September 14. A winner will be selected and invited to take part in the even tat the Kirk Street store before Sunday, September 29.

Entrants must be available to take part in the sweep after 10pm on their chosen date.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Aldi opening its first store in Scotland and the 10th anniversary of the creation of its dedicated Scottish Buying Department.