Taking forward ‘The Promise’ in Aberdeenshire in 2022

A support group at The Gordon Schools helps both care experienced young people and others to benefit from a bit of downtime

They provided a series of updates in the form of annual reports to councillors towards the end of last year. The asks of The Promise are weaved throughout all reports, with team members carefully shaping their planning against what young people themselves have said are the priorities.

This will go one step further when Aberdeenshire Council embarks on the Bright Spots Programme later this month. Colleagues will be working alongside Coram Voice and CELCIS (Centre for Excellence for Children’s Care and Protection) to listen to children in care in Aberdeenshire and the area’s care leavers to influence service development and strategic thinking.

Head of Children’s Services, Leigh Jolly explains: “Being a good corporate parent means the Council embraces the responsibility for Aberdeenshire’s care experienced young people, makes their needs a priority, and seeks the same outcomes for them as any good parent would want for their own children. This involves all staff, councillors, volunteers and many partner organisations too, all striving to do that bit extra to support care experienced young people.”

The majority of Aberdeenshire’s looked after young people are placed with foster carers or stay with their parents with support from social work and other professionals, or with family or friends.

A much smaller number live in children’s homes or other residential care.

In terms of analysing how well things are going at the moment, improving access to housing, health care and education/employment is key to supporting young people as they leave care.

Housing Forum Meetings between Children’s Services’ Throughcare and Aftercare team and the Council’s Housing team has allowed for greater forward planning for young people, in order to provide more suitable accommodation outcomes.

The expansion of mental health supports is ongoing, including work to embed a trauma-informed and trauma-responsive approach to a range of services.

Ensuring the right interventions are put in place at the right time is also very important.

Multi-agency colleagues from the council, police, health and social care are currently trialling a number of new intervention approaches.

They are now five months into a three-year Supporting Local Families project, which provides intensive early wrap around support for families.

A school nurse is working closely with speech and language therapists, clinical psychologists, early years practitioners and local police to support the families involved.

Holistic Family Support is another intervention pilot project, which is concentrating on improving outcomes for young people who have already experienced crises and who are known to social work colleagues. The aim is to reduce the number of and need for young people coming into care by building trusting relationships with families before any further crises arise.

The MCR Pathways programme is another area of work supporting positive outcomes for care experienced young people.

This is where care experienced young people are matched with mentors from a variety of industries and benefit from 1:1 discussion, support and placement opportunities.

Children’s Services colleagues have also begun to work with e-Sgoil, Scotland’s e-learning school and in particular benefitting from iSgoil, a programme tailored specifically for ‘interrupted learners’ whose struggles with health or home life mean that attending school has become difficult.

A number of colleagues are also working towards a qualification to become SVQ assessors, so they can help to accredit care experienced young people with awards in core skills.

Aberdeenshire’s Virtual Head Teacher, Emma Allen, said: “We’re taking a practical approach to supporting young people in secondary schools to plan trips and experiences for themselves.

"A number of academies have started groups for care experienced young people and this is working well.

"Young people tell us that the reason they work is that they can spend time surrounded by peers who have had similar experiences and they all understand how it feels to be care experienced.”

Aberdeenshire’s Kinship Care Team is now 11 years old, enabling hundreds of young people to remain with their friends and families – in at times incredibly diverse and complex situations – rather than having to be placed with foster carers or care homes.

They also provide support to informal kinship carers, when a child is not formally ‘looked after’ but families require additional support.

Aberdeenshire’s Children’s Homes provide 24/7 residential care for up to 16 young people at any given time. Additionally, the Taizali Supported Accommodation Service provides a place to live for young people who have moved on from being looked after away from home but who require a stepping stone to independent living.