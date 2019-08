Tesco Fraserburgh Community Champion Sharon Mitchell presented a cheque for £4,000 to Strichen Community Park members recently.

The park won a round of Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ Community Grant Scheme and the proceeds will go towards the park’s Creepy Crawly project.

This is an area specially designed with children in mind and is currenlty being developed by the volunteers who do such a great job at the park.

The committee has expressed thanks to Tesco and all customers who voted for the project.