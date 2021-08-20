Tesco thanks customers in Fraserburgh for supporting campaign

Tesco customers' support for the campaign has provided meals for children.

Over the last three weeks, Tesco has given a donation for every piece of fruit and vegetable purchased in its stores, to provide food that its partner FareShare will redistribute to children’s charities.

Sales of stacks of strawberries, a bounty of bananas and container-loads of cucumbers purchased by customers mean that over 5000 charities across the country will now be given food to help the 2.3 million children in the UK living in food insecurity.

FareShare CEO Lindsay Boswell CBE said the food would make a real difference to frontline charities working with children, and thanked Tesco customers for their support.

“During the summer months, many families can struggle without the safety net of free school meals,” he said. “At FareShare, we work with a network of around 10,500 charities and community groups supporting children and families in the UK. With so many more people facing tough circumstances as a result of the pandemic, this food is needed more than ever. Thank you to every single Tesco customer in Fraserburgh that made a purchase during this campaign.”