The Broch’s very own book

A retired teacher is penning a novel which is hoping to put Fraserburgh and its rich history of folklore firmly on the map.

Ken Ramsay (61) who taught Modern Studies at Fraserburgh Academy from 1891 to 2015 has in fact written the first two parts of the book which are now in display in Fraserburgh Library.

And Mr Ramsay has resolved to finish the book, entitled ‘Heids and Tales of Fraserburgh’ by Christmas - which features atmospheric sites like Fraserburgh Castle.

He said: “I have always dabbled a bit with writing and now I am retired I am striving to to write a decent novel that will show off the town of Fraserburgh to the rest of the world.

“I thought it might be interesting for some readers to see my rough and ready work as I go, in the library.

“Writing in parts and putting out unfinished work allows me to explore dialogue and develop local characters and places beyond what may appear in the final edition of the novel.

“I am also hoping for local input as I go, as there may be lots of interesting facts and anecdotes out there that I could use in the final version of the book.

“I have a lot of material and selfishly did not want to leave too much out but in effect, I will now have a book of parts with things I didn’t want to leave out completely and a final edited book that will not have too many pages!”