These are the last posting dates for Christmas mail

With posties across the country bracing themselves for the usual bumper festive postbag, Royal Mail is urging customer to help out by posting early this year.

The last posting date for Christmas mail sent second class is Wednesday, December 18; while for first class mail it’s Friday, December 20.

The cut-off for special delivery mail is Monday, December 23.

However, if you’re sending mail overseas, the last posting dates are earlier in the month.

The latest recommended posting date is for mail to Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Central & South America, the Far East, and the Middle East is Monday, December 9.

Those wanting to send cards or gifts to Cyprus and Malta should post no later than Tuesday, December 10.

For Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) cards and gifts should be sent no later than Wednesday, December 11.

Those wishing to send festive greetings to friends and family in Australia, New Zealand, Greece or Turkey, will need to make sure everything is good to go by Thursday, December 12.

Letters and parcels to Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Finland, Sweden and the USA should be posted no later than Saturday, December 14, to arrive in time for Christmas.

Festive greetings being sent to Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland will need to be in the mail by Monday, December 16.

Season’s Greetings going to Belgium, France, Ireland and Luxembourg should be posted by Wednesday, December 18.

The last posting dates apply to both standard international services and those which have tracking and signature.

Further information is available at Royal Mail Christmas Post