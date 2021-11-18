Time is running out to book a Will Aid appointment

Will Aid campaign director Peter de Vena Franks.

Solicitors participating in Will Aid – including Brown & McRae in Fraserburgh – are experiencing another busy year for interest in the annual campaign, with available appointments running out fast.

Will Aid takes place every November and provides people with a perfect opportunity to get a professionally written will while supporting a good cause.

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director for Will Aid, said: “The pandemic has taught us all how precious and fragile life is.

"With Will Aid appointments getting booked up in Fraserburgh, it’s clear that fact remains firmly in people’s minds.

“While it may only seem like a piece of paperwork, a will is an incredibly important document which plays a big role in our lives and the lives of those close to us.

“A will helps ensure our final wishes are protected and makes things that much easier for the people we leave behind.”

People interested in booking a Will Aid appointment before available slots run out can do so by visiting www.willaid.org.uk or by calling 0300 0300 013.

The suggested donation is £100 or £180 for a mirror will.