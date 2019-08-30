Top accolade for Buchan funeral director

A Buchan funeral director has been named best in the north at the inaugural Scottish Funeral Awards.

Robert Mackie, who is based in the Almanythie Hall on Windmill Road, Peterhead, picked up the award for Best Brand and Independent Funeral Directors North at a ceremony held in Glasgow’s Marriot Hotel on August 16.

More than 150 businesses from the Scottish funeral industry engaged, from funeral directors to stone masons, celebrants to florists.

Created to reward one of the most hard-working industries in Scotland, the Scottish funeral industry is entering a transitional period which sees the Scottish Government creating guidelines for the funeral industry, which they hope will start tackling social and economic issues such as funeral poverty.

It became the aim of the Scottish Funeral Awards team to create a recognition scheme which would recognise those within the industry who were upholding high ethical and business practices consistently as well as continuing to show passion and enthusiasm for their industry.

As the team organising the awards are not associated with any organisations, governmental bodies etc, the awards are completely fair, transparent and equal.

They assembled a panel of independent industry specialists with an array of experience and qualifications that made them uniquely qualified to assess the submissions that each finalist was required to hand in.

Now the event is up and running they have created a unique exciting opportunity for businesses to become award-winning, which will be recognised by the media, public and most importantly within the Industry itself.

At the gala final, nearly 200 members of the funeral industry assembled to celebrate their industry.