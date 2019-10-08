Top awards for Aberdeenshire care trio

Three members of staff from Aberdeenshire have been recognised at the annual Meallmore Awards, winning top accolades for delivering the highest standard of care to elderly and vulnerable people.

Megan McDougall and Julie-Anne Thomson, both from Bayview Care Home in Cruden Bay and Valerie McLeod, from Crimond House Care Home in Fraserburgh were rewarded for their outstanding performances over the past year.

Megan triumphed in the Staff Newcomer category and Julie-Anne was given the special Chairman’s Award while Valerie won the Carer of the Year award for her efforts.

Megan who is described in her nomination as being a ‘breath of fresh air’ was commended for encouraging residents to be as independent as possible by doing activities such as watering the garden or going for a walk. Megan’s presence lights up the room and laughter follows her around the home, but always with a professional approach.

Speaking about her win, Megan said: “Winning the award is so touching because it rewards all the hard work that I put in. I think that love always shines through; if you give your residents love they give you so much more back and that’s what it’s all about.

"It’s a privilege to have been at the awards. Working at Meallmore is the best thing I’ve ever done, I feel so appreciated.”

Valerie’s award win was credited to her dedication to residents in her care, with her cheerful, yet professional, manner being hugely appreciated by everyone. She always has time to chat and listen to residents and visitor, communicating with empathy and support, all whilst carrying out her main care duties.

Commenting on her win, Valerie said: “It feels really good to win the award but it’s quite a shock. I didn’t expect to win. I feel that it’s a prize in itself to be at the awards in the first place.”

The prestigious Chairman’s award is given as an exceptional award to recognise amazing attributes, commitment and outstanding achievement.

Julie-Anne Thomson, home manager of Bayview, was praised for developing her clinical and leadership skills since starting as a care worker seven years ago.

With a clear aim of ensuring the highest standards of care, Julie-Anne’s win was credited for her commitment not only to the company, but also to her staff, the home’s residents and their families. Julie-Anne has also been committed to restoring local pride in the care home through community engagement, and improving the business generally.

Responding to her win, Julie-Anne said: “I’m speechless at winning this award. I’m so shocked and didn’t expect it. It’s thanks to my team that I am where I am today, without them I couldn’t do my job. The awards ceremony is absolutely amazing and being at the awards is a great appreciation to the staff and shows the fun side to Meallmore.”

The annual ceremony was hosted by Michelle McManus at Perth Race Course on Thursday, October 3 and celebrates the positive impact staff make to people’s lives on a daily basis. Nominations are open to over 1,600 staff across the company from residents, family and friends, visiting professional and fellow staff members. Winners receive a certificate, trophy and an iPad for their hard work.

Gerry Hennessey, managing director of Meallmore Ltd said: “Congratulations to Megan, Valerie and Julie-Anne for all their hard work over the last year. The awards are thoroughly well-deserved, and it gives me great pride to see members of the team showcasing such commitment.



“The awards are something that we take very seriously as its vital to recognise how hard members of the team work to provide the best possible levels of care, comfort and happiness for our residents. Exceptional dedication from members of staff should not go unnoticed and showing our appreciation is the least that we can do. “