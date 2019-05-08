Top care accolade for Broch support worker

A Fraserburgh woman has picked up a top care sector honour at a star-studded national awards event.

Jeannie Mcleman collected the prestigious ‘Mighty Oak’ accolade at the 2019 Community Integrated Care We Dare awards from TV star Fiona Phillips.

The event, which took place at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, showcased the very best work of one of Britain’s biggest and most successful social care charities.

Jeannie is a support worker for Community Integrated Care, assisting people with learning disabilities to lead full and happy lives.

She was nominated for the award by her colleague after her incredible role in assisting a person she supports, who has learning disabilities, through the challenges of a sustained period in hospital with ill health.

At an unsettling time, Jeannie never left their side – helping hospital colleagues to communicate and care in the best possible way.

Taking to the stage in front of more than 400 guests, including people supported by the charity, colleagues, volunteers and celebrity patrons, Gillian received a standing ovation for her incredible achievements and earned praise from TV host and event compere, Fiona Phillips.

Her recognition represents a major triumph for the Fraserburgh care sector.

The 2019 We Dare Awards celebrated the national impact of the charity Community Integrated Care, as well as the greatest achievements of the people it supports and the dedication of its colleagues from across the UK.

Community Integrated Care is one of Britain’s largest and most established care providers.

With a 31-year heritage, the social care provider now supports more than 3000 people who have learning disabilities, autism, mental health concerns and dementia across England and Scotland.

The charity has a significant presence across Aberdeenshire.

Mark Adams, CEO of Community Integrated Care, says: “In collecting this award, Jeannie stands as being among the very best of the best in the social care sector.

“Her compassion, kindness and dedication was vital in the greatest moment of need of a person she supports.

Everyone at the event was rightly inspired by her story and honoured to have her as a member of the Community Integrated Care family.

“I hope that Jeannie, as well as her family, friends and team, feel deservedly proud of this success, he added.