Triple success at Aberdeenshire tourism awards

A stalwart of the Discover Fraserburgh Tourism Group has taken the title of Regional Ambassador at this year’s Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards.

Lynda McGuigan’s recognition was among a hat-trick of honours for the Broch area.

Seafront Cottages, based at Sandhaven, picked up the title of Best Self-Catering Accommodation, while the Davron Hotel at Rosehearty picked up the title of Best Informal Eating Experience.

Lynda has been working tirelessly with the Discover Fraserburgh Tourism Group to promote tourism in the AB43 area and expand and enhance tourism provision.

Commenting on her accolade, she said: “I am absolutely thrilled to bits to win the award. I knew I had been nominated and shortlisted but you never expect it till it happens.

“I’m towards the end of my career now and I just think it is such a nice thing to have received. I’ve had some lovely messages. I’m a bit of a workaholic but I love what I do.”

Meanwhile, launched in January 2016, Seafront Cottages at Sandhaven offers a unique experience for the traveller with a luxury glamping eco pod and a 1600s fisherman’s cottage, both metres from the sea at Pitullie.

The business is owned by Susan Emmison, an electronics engineer, with the help of her mother, Isobel.

Susan said: “I’ve only been in business for three years, so I’m thrilled. My mum and I are a good combination.

“I particularly think the award is a good advertisement for this corner of the North-east.”

David and Sharon Watt took over the Davron Hotel at Rosehearty in July, 2012.

David said: “We are delighted to win the award this year in the ‘Best informal dining experience‘ category.

“Our management and staff have invested so much time and effort over the years and to have recognition of our efforts is amazing, especially from such a prestigious award as the ACSTA.”