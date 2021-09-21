Views sought on Aberdeenshire recycling centres protocols – including the booking system

The survey will provide feedback to the council as it reviews household recycling centre systems.

Every resident is encouraged to take part in the survey which will feed into a review of not only the booking system, but the limit system for vans and trailers and the Automatic Number Plate Recognition system (ANPR).

The review – to be completed by January next year – will consider the pros and cons of the various elements and whether they are achieving their original purpose.

Aberdeenshire Council’s waste manager Ros Baxter said: “Since introducing the booking system, we have continued to monitor the data and although footfall has dropped by just over half comparing the 10 months before and after April 2020, we are still seeing similar tonnages of waste and recycling coming through the sites over the same period.

“This indicates that customers are making fewer visits but with more material in each visit, which has an added environmental benefit. Currently most recycling centres are not at full capacity and bookings are generally available for the same day or the day after.

“I’d encourage all residents to participate in our survey as your feedback and ideas will help us to continually improve the services we provide at our household recycling centres.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The booking system was originally introduced as a way of providing physical distancing at the start of the pandemic but has had other benefits such as improved traffic management. It has also evened out usage across the day and during the week so there are controlled numbers of vehicles onsite, allowing greater access to skips and reducing the health and safety risk of pedestrian and vehicle interaction.

During recent discussions, some councillors commented on the negative view some users had of the booking system, but others said there were those who enjoyed not having to queue at a recycling centre and it avoided any blocking of roads in the surrounding area.

The survey is now live on the council’s Engage platform until October 17. Go to engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/household-waste-recycling-centres/survey_tools/booking-system-survey