Volunteers required in Fraserburgh to support tesco food collection

Volunteers are required for the Tesco Food Collection at the store in Fraserburgh.

The Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food parcels to people in crisis, and FareShare, which provides food to thousands of frontline charities and community groups, are seeking volunteers to help during this year’s Tesco Food Collection.

The collection will take place in every Tesco store in the UK from November 18 to 20, including the store at South Harbour Road, and with many people facing a difficult winter, the need to collect food for the charities is greater than ever.

Tesco will be topping up the donations made during the collection with a 20 per cent cash donation to help the charities in their work.

Lindsay Boswell, chief executive at FareShare, said: “With many people still feeling the effects of the pandemic, and, with the huge increase in heating bills and living costs coming in the lead up to the cold winter months, we know that there will be many people turning to their local grassroots organisations for support with food this Christmas.

“We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer at the Tesco Food Collection this year to encourage more shoppers to donate much-needed food to FareShare, so we can continue to support those who need it most.”