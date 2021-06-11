Watch Fraserburgh RNLI lifeboat crew in action

Fraserburgh lifeboat Willie & May Gall heads out to begin the search.

The video – posted on the Fraserburgh RNLI Lifeboat Facebook page – is of a shout received at 1am last Monday, May 31.

Fraserburgh lifeboat Willie & May Gall was tasked by the UK Coastguard after reports had been received which suggested a man may have entered the water at the beach between Inverallochy and St Combs.

RNLI Fraserburgh coxswain and mechanic Vic Sutherland and the volunteer crew comprising mechanic Chay Cumming, William McDonald, Shane Richardson, Stuart Ross, Declan Sutherland and Nathan Whyte searched the area thoroughly for an hour.

The lifeboat returns to the station to be prepared for the next shout.

The local coastguard team was also involved in the search, as they scoured the beach for any signs of the man.

All rescue teams were eventually stood down after the coastguard was informed through a phone call that the man had been found safe and well at 2am.

The Fraserburgh lifeboat then returned to its station, and was washed down and refuelled by the crew, making the it ready for the next service at 2.30am.

Coxswain Vic Sutherland said: “While we were all very concerned when the pagers went off so early in the morning, we were all very relieved that everything worked out well, and the man was found safe and well.”