Weather alert for North-east upgraded to highest red warning level

A red warning has been issued for much of Aberdeenshire for high winds.

A red warning has been issued for high winds from 3pm today (Friday, November 26) until 2am on Saturday.

The high winds are associated with Storm Arwen which is battering the east coast of Scotland, and is expected to cause damage and travel disruption.

Gusts of around 80-90 miles an hour can be expected, and are likely to be even stronger in exposed areas.

The warning from the MET Office means dangerous weather is expected and, if you haven’t already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.

Advice issued in relation to the red warning states: “It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure. You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”

It says there is potential for flying debris resulting in danger to life; damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down; roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights; power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage; large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes.